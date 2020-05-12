Vallejo bookstore delays reopening out of caution as Solano County enters Phase 2

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Retailers in Solano, Napa and Sonoma counties are now able to get back to business as much of the state enters Phase Two of reopening but not all of the stores allowed to open are doing so.

The owner of a Vallejo bookstore that says she is keeping her shop closed for now, out of caution.

While this weekend saw some retailers in North Bay towns like Sebastopol selling their merchandise curbside under phase two of the new guidelines, Vallejo’s Alibi bookshop is keeping their storefront firmly closed for now.

“Just because some restrictions have been lifted doesn’t mean the virus is gone it just means Solano county has beds for people if they get ill that’s a really sobering thought,” Karen Finlay said.

After being shuttered for nearly two months, their loyal customers were excited at the idea of the downtown shop reopening when Solano County decided to go along with the governor’s timeline of phase two but after going back and forth about it, the owners have decided to hold back.

“I’ve been going downtown or going to the store a lot of people aren’t wearing masks a lot of people aren’t social distancing we don’t want that to happen at the store we don’t want anyone to get sick,” Finlay said.

They’d considered opening up for curbside pickup on only on Saturday’s, since it’s the busiest but a recent experience dropping by the store, changed their mind.

“People were coming at us saying hello how are you people want to talk to us and people want to talk to their neighbors and we can’t let that happen because we don’t want anything to happen to that we want everyone to stay healthy,” Finlay said.

For now, they are taking orders via email and either letting their customers come to their house in a quieter part of town to pick up their books or doing home delivery.

The couple says they are considering opening up their store to curbside retail sometime in the future on Sundays when there’s not as much foot traffic downtown and they look forward to the day when people will be able to go inside and browse their shelves, instead of just window shop.

