Vallejo cannabis dispensary offers reward for information after thieves break into store

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A Vallejo cannabis dispensary is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of at least a half dozen people that broke into the store.

Security measures minimized the loss but this comes at a time when legal dispensaries are struggling to keep up with the booming black market.

It appears the only thing standing between suspects allegedly attempting to steal cannabis products at US Bloom Inc. in Vallejo was an alarm system and secured doors.

Otherwise, the thousands of dollars it cost the dispensary to repair the damage caused during the break-in last week, early Monday morning, would have been much higher.

“We don’t like to let people win. They definitely didn’t win, and you know, we’re prepared,” Jessica, co-director of operations, said.

The suspects never made it past the lobby and did not get away with any of the products.

Vallejo police officers showed up about three minutes after at least a half dozen suspects left.

The dispensary shared a photo of one of the cars believed to be involved in the break-in.

The police department says it is working with other law enforcement in this investigation in light of the ongoing string of organized robberies impacting the Bay Area.

“As a small business in Vallejo, we’re just trying to stay afloat. We’re just trying to keep our employees employed. We’re just trying to, you know, be in business,” Michelle, the finance director, said.

The dispensary is working with local elected leaders for help with crime, and possible tax relief.

This, as the California legislative analyst’s office says illegal cannabis market sales double legal sales.

This week in San Francisco, the Board of Supervisors suspended the city’s cannabis business tax for next year to support legal retailers and weaken the black market.

“We want to see more action. We really want the impact of the black market to be taken down,” Jessica said.

Fortunately, the dispensary says its operations have not been disrupted.