(KRON) — The City of Vallejo is considering adopting an emergency proclamation due to staffing levels in the Vallejo Police Department. A recommendation to declare an emergency proclamation will be voted on in Tuesday’s Vallejo City Council meeting.

Members of the public who wish to address the city council on this matter or others may do so in-person by signing into the Public Speaker’s kiosk or via Zoom.

The recommendation is listed as item A under the meeting’s Action Calendar.

Tonight’s city council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.