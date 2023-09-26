(BCN) — A felon from Vallejo is facing 10 years in prison for owning a “ghost gun,” federal prosecutors said Monday.

Raykheem Andrew Guthery, 31, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of California said in a news release.

Court documents showed that on June 9, 2022, officers pulled over Guthery, who was reportedly driving a car without license plates. He pretended to be unarmed and someone else, claiming he was not on parole or probation, federal prosecutors said.

However, officers found out he was on probation for felony assault. Officers also discovered he was carrying a “ghost gun,” or a non-serialized and privately manufactured firearm, loaded with one round of .40-caliber ammunition in the chamber and another 17 rounds in an extended magazine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

At the time, Guthery was already prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to being convicted of at least three felonies, including a 2016 felony conviction for forcible assault likely to cause grave bodily injury. He was also prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition by a domestic violence protective order issued in April 2021, prosecutors said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 11. Guthery faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, but the actual sentence will be determined at the discretion of the court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.