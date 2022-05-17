VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A gourmet grocery store was heavily damaged in a suspected arson fire in Vallejo early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials and the store’s owner. Firefighters responded shortly before 3:30 a.m. to Anchor Pantry in the 600 block of Marin Street and arrived to find flames at the storefront.

Crews quickly extinguished the blaze but it caused heavy smoke damage throughout the store and will require extensive cleanup and remodel, the Vallejo Fire Department wrote on social media. No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Anchor Pantry owner Jessica Brooks wrote on her Instagram page that someone had been arrested in connection with the fire, saying it’s “a little comfort but it won’t bring the store back.”

KRON On is streaming live now

No information about the alleged arsonist was immediately available. But surveillance video obtained by KRON4 shows what appears to be the suspected arsonist.

Karen Finlay, owner of the nearby Alibi Bookshop, created a GoFundMe account to help out the grocery store, saying they “have been invaluable members of our downtown community, bringing good food and good will to our town. To lose them is unthinkable.”

The GoFundMe account had already raised more than $16,000 as of Tuesday morning.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.