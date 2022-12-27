(BCN) — A member of the Hells Angels motorcycle club in Vallejo pleaded guilty on Tuesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities executed a search warrant on the home of Jaime Alvarez, 52, as part of an investigation into a brutal beating in October of 2021 at the Hells Angels’ Vallejo clubhouse.

Two different victims, both members of a different motorcycle club that is considered a “puppet” club of the Hells Angels, were beaten by Alvarez and other bikers based on perceived infractions of the Hells Angels’ rules. During the search of his home, authorities found several firearms, including a Glock 27 .40 SW caliber handgun. Since Alvarez had prior felony convictions, he is not permitted to possess firearms.

Alvarez will be sentenced on March 7 and faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

