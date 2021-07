VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old suspect was arrested in the shooting death of a man in Vallejo.

The Vallejo Police Department said the shooting happened Tuesday night on the 1100 block of Porter St.

A 29-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and he died at the hospital, police said.

Police said they plan to share additional details at a later time. The investigation is ongoing.