VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A man with an outstanding warrant for a homicide earlier this month has been arrested, according to Vallejo police.

55-year-old Darryl M. Grooms was arrested in a parking lot on the 90 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane on October 19.

Grooms is suspected of killing a 35-year-old Vallejo man on October 11. The suspect and victim were known to each other.