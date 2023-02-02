VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo police released the identity of a woman who was found dead in a marsh last month. On Thursday, the Vallejo Police Department said the homicide victim has been identified as Dayna Jones, 41, of Richmond.

Jones’ body was found on January 18 near the banks of the Napa River in Vallejo.

No arrests have been made in connection to Jones’ death. The motive and circumstances surrounding the homicide remain under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Stephanie McDonough at 707-648-5425 or Detective Corporal Ken Jackson at 707-648-4280.