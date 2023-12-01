(KRON) – The Vallejo Police Department arrested a man for allegedly robbing two different businesses in one night.

Vallejo police responded to a call reporting an armed robbery at a business on the 1000 block of Redwood Street at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.

According to the police investigation, the manager of the business said an armed man dressed in black entered the store and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect then fled the scene, heading southbound on Broadway Street with a large sum of stolen money.

VPD received another call reporting an armed robbery in progress at a business on the 400 block of Redwood Street approximately 15 minutes later. According to police, multiple witnesses inside the establishment reported a woman had sustained a gunshot wound, and a group of patrons managed to disarm and detain the robber.

VPD officers arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect. The firearm used in this incident was secured and entered into evidence, police said.

The injured female victim was transported to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect was later identified as Luis Rodriguez.

According to the police investigation, the business manager from the 1000 block of Redwood Street positively identified Rodriguez as the same suspect who committed an armed robbery at his store.

Rodriguez was transported to a local hospital for medical clearance for incarceration before being booked into the county jail. Rodriguez’s charges included robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and outstanding warrants totaling $20,000 issued in Napa County.