Vallejo man arrested in connection to 2 road rage incidents

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Following a seven-month investigation, a man has been arrested in connection to two road rage incidents, including a shooting, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

27-year-old Frank Devante Stephenson from Vallejo was arrested on Thursday around 2 p.m. and was booked at the Napa County Department of Corrections.

Stephenson is facing multiple charges in connection to a road rage shooting in January on Devlin Road.

Authorities say Stephenson shot into a victim’s car from his car on January 21. The victim suffered significant injuries.

On February 4, just weeks later, Stephenson pointed a gun at another driver in American Canyon.

A gun was later recovered that was used in the shooting.