Vallejo man charged with attempted murder in hotel parking lot

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A 26-year-old Vallejo man was arrested for attempted murder in a hotel parking lot early Wednesday morning.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, suspect Jacquil Moore is accused of shooting at a man who tried to intervene in Moore’s alleged fight with a woman at 4:30 a.m.

The man told dispatch he overheard the suspect and a woman fighting in the parking lot of a hotel on N. Texas Street. He began yelling at them to intervene after he allegedly saw the suspect hitting the woman.

The suspect is accused of then pulling a gun from his waistband and firing several shots which hit the man’s car. The man drove away and reported the crime, police said.

Police identified Moore as a suspect and arrested him later in the afternoon on Wednesday. According to police, he had a loaded firearm in his possession.

Moore is charged with attempted murder.

