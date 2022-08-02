VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo man is “doing wonderful” after he was hit by a car and seriously injured at a sideshow in July, his mother told KRON4. Tyler Ingersoll, 19, suffered traumatic brain injuries from the crash.

“Tyler is doing wonderful, amazing even. He is in rehabilitation in San Francisco doing so good, walking talking, and almost 100% better,” his mother told KRON4. “No major concern, just has to heal and will have to take medicine for rest of his life so he won’t have seizures and still has to have one more surgery and bone flap put back on his skull, but he is doing great.”

Ingersoll was unconscious for more than a week after the incident. He is the father on an 8-month-old baby.

“Hard. It’s been hard,” a member of Ingersoll’s family said. “It’s been a rough road because I was there when it happened and to see him lifeless laying on the ground like that is a really scary thing.”

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Ingersoll’s family launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for his medical expenses.