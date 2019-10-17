Vallejo man found shot, killed in 7-Eleven parking lot

VALLEJO (KRON) — Vallejo Police Officers responded to the report of a shooting in Vallejo Tuesday night.

Upon arrival, responding officers located a man shot in a car in the 7-Eleven parking lot at 2580 Springs Rd.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Percy Reed of Vallejo.

The incident marks Vallejo’s ninth murder of 2019.

The Vallejo Police Department is investigating and asking anyone with information to contact Detective Craig Long at (707) 648-4514.

Check back for updates as this is an ongoing investigation.