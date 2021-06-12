Vallejo man found shot to death in car

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 33-year-old man was found dead inside a parked car on Saturday morning, Vallejo police said.

Officers responded to 201 Maine Street around 6:19 a.m. after someone reported the incident. The victim was in the driver’s seat and had at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Emergency services members pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are waiting for the man’s family to be notified before they release his identity. It’s being investigated as Vallejo’s 4th homicide of the year.