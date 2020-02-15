Vallejo man kills ex-girlfriend, 4-year-old son before killing himself

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo police are investigating a double murder-suicide that occurred Thursday night, according to authorities.

Police say a man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and their 4-year-old son before turning the gun on himself in Vallejo.

Around 11:52 p.m., the Vallejo Police Department received a report of an unresponsive woman at the intersection of Lewis Brown Road and B.W. Williams Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located a 26-year-old Vallejo woman dead from at least one gunshot wound.

Detectives responded and learned that the victim was the mother of a 4-year-old child. The investigation led detective to the 500 block of Quartz Lane in Vallejo, where they found the child dead with at least one gunshot wound.

Jacoby Brandon Brooks, 25, has been identified as the suspect in both murders.

Vallejo police located Brooks near the crime scene dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives learned that Brooks and the 26-year-old victim had a prior dating relationship. The investigation revealed that Brooks and the woman were believed to be the parents of the 4-year-old boy killed.

Anyone with information about these murders is asked to contact Detective K. Rosa at (707) 651-7146.

Latest News Headlines: