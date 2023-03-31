(KRON) — A Vallejo man pleaded guilty to conspiracy for methamphetamine and heroin trafficking, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of California. Officials said he was in possession of at least 500 milligrams of methamphetamine.

Court documents showed that between September and November 2020, Michael Renay Williams, 62, sold large amounts of heroin and meth to an undercover agent. At the time of his arrest, officials said he was in possession of approximately three pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

Williams is due for sentencing on Oct. 5 and faces a mandatory 10 years in prison. He faces a maximum of life in prison and a $10 million fine.

Co-defendant Charles Courtney, 57, of Vallejo, is awaiting trial set on March 11, 2024.