VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 38-year-old Vallejo drug dealer is facing a life prison sentence.

Christopher Matthew Rougeau pleaded guilty on Monday to possessing methamphetamine with intent to sell, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert.

According to court documents, on April 20, law enforcement officers found Rougeau in his car and searched him. On the passenger seat, officers found 159 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and guns.

Rougeau had been previously convicted for multiple drug offenses. An “extensive investigation” into the drug dealer was launched in 2021 by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our Specialized Investigative Unit Detectives developed information that led them to believe a subject by the name of Christopher Rougeau was selling crystal methamphetamine and marijuana throughout the Bay Area, including Marin County,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Rougeau is scheduled to be sentenced on December 5 by U.S. District Judge William Shubb. He faces a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine, prosecutors said.