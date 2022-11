VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — The Vallejo Police Department is searching for a mother and her 1-year-old son. Both Keiry Ramos and her son, Jaden Garcia, were last seen Monday night at about 9:30 p.m., police said.

Police did not share information about where the pair was when they disappeared, or what they were wearing. An image of them can be seen above.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD at (707) 552-3285.