Vallejo native Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut wins hot dog eating contest

VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — Vallejo native Joey “Jaws” Chestnut slammed down a jaw-dropping 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes Sunday, winning the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York, the company tweeted.

This is the 14th win for Chestnut, who dominates the sport the way Serena Williams dominates tennis – though it’s his mighty jaws and resilient stomach that do the job, rather than Williams’ iconic serve.

Michelle Lesco gobbled her way to the women’s title, downing 30-3/4 dogs at the annual contest, which took place Saturday morning at New York’s Maimonides Park, a minor league baseball stadium near the Nathan’s Famous flagship restaurant.

“Look upon his works, ye mighty, and despair. A new world record has been set,” George Shea, president of Major League Eating shouted as he handed Chestnut his championship belt. Shea’s organization oversees eating competitions internationally.

Wisely, Chestnut declined to don the belt.

Chestnut broke his own record of 75 dogs, which he set at last year’s pandemic event. That event was held without fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.