Vallejo officer fatally shoots 22-year-old after hammer mistaken as gun

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON/AP) — The police chief of the Vallejo Police Department said an officer shot and killed a 22-year-old man during a night of violence because he thought the man had a gun in his waistband.
Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams says Sean Monterrosa of San Francisco was killed outside of a Walgreens store shortly after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday as several people described as looting suspects tried to flee arriving police.
Officers thought he had a handgun but it turned out to be a hammer tucked into his waistband, Williams said.
The chief said Monterossa was on his knees when the officer shot him.
A GoFundMe page for Monterossa describes him as “a wonderful son, brother, friend who touched the lives of those around him.”
