Sean Monterrosa was slain by Vallejo police in 2020. The California Attorney General’s office is investigating an alleged cover-up.

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The police officer who shot and killed a 22-year-old through the windshield of his police car has been fired.

The Vallejo Police Department made the announcement Oct. 3 that an officer had been fired “per findings of a neutral and independent third-party investigation,” and the family of Sean Monterrosa identified that officer as Jarett Tonn, who is facing a federal civil rights lawsuit.

In an Instagram post, Michelle and Ashley Monterrosa, Sean’s sisters, stated that “we are grateful for this administrative step.”

“The investigation also unearthed evidence of serious crimes committed by Tonn and fellow officers in an attempted cover up,” they continued. “After two years we continue to demand that the California DOJ [department of justice] under the leadership of Rob Bonta take immediate action to prosecute and hold the responsible Vallejo officers accountable for their crimes.”

Tonn claimed to have mistaken a hammer on Monterrosa’s pocket for a gun. Monterrosa, a native of San Francisco, was killed June 2 outside a Walgreens amid the national protests over the murder of George Floyd that spring. The shots came through the windshield of a police vehicle.

Vallejo police are currently being investigated for destruction of evidence by the California Attorney General’s office.

The department is also investigating officers for allegedly bending their badges after killing people on duty, Chief Shawny Williams said. As KRON4 previously reported, the alleged ritual would occur to commemorate police killings.