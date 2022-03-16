VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — The Vallejo Police Department has released the identity of the victim of a fatal stabbing that occurred last week as 59-year-old Donna Marie Villanueva of Vallejo.

Last Friday at around 4:20 p.m., police responded to Monterey and Tennessee Streets following reports of a dead person.

Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from at least one stab wound.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities say.

Officials believe the woman was an unsheltered member of the community.

This is Vallejo’s 6th homicide of the year.