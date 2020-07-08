Vallejo PD release video from officer-involved shooting that killed Sean Monterrosa

Warning: Video contains graphic material

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — The Vallejo Police Department has released video from the officer-involved shooting that left 22-year-old Sean Monterrosa dead.

The video includes body-camera footage of the officers involved in the June 2 incident, audio from the 911 call and footage from the Walgreens security camera.

Police responded to Walgreens on the 1000 block of Redwood Street in Vallejo following reports of possible looting. When they arrived — two cars took off, one of the vehicles striking a police cruiser.

An officer, who was sitting in his police cruiser, shot Monterrosa after mistaking a hammer in his pocket for a gun, Vallejo police chief Shawny Williams said.

Monterrosa was on his knees with his hands raised when he was killed.

The incident has since raised questions and sparked outrage throughout the community.

The name of the officer who shot Monterrosa is not being released by the department due to legal reasons. But Williams says the officer is an 18-year veteran officer.

