(KRON) — The Vallejo Police Department released body camera footage on Wednesday of a police shooting that happened on June 27.

Police responded to a gas station on the 1400 block of Springs Road at about 4 a.m. for a reported burglary, and officer Brad Kim shot suspect Jamazea Kittell in the face, police said.

The dashcam and bodycam videos were first shown at a town hall on Wednesday. The video shows Kim approaching a car with his gun drawn. The truck drives forward and strikes Kittell before crashing into a pole in a parking lot across the street. The crash can be seen in the video player above.

Kim fired four shots, and Kittell was struck in the mouth. It is unclear whether the shots were fired before or after the officer was hit by the car.

Kittell was handcuffed and taken to jail. To watch the videos released by police, click here. WARNING: Large amounts of blood can be seen at points.

The town hall held by the city was at 4 p.m. and had a relatively small crowd. Some of those in attendance questioned why it would happen at a time when most people were at work, and the department’s interim police chief Jason Ta said it was the only time available.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Open Vallejo reported that the city withheld additional surveillance footage that would have shown other angles of the incident.