Vallejo PD releases new video of police killing of Sean Monterrosa

WARNING: Video contains graphic material

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — The Vallejo Police Department released new video footage from the June 2 Vallejo police shooting that left 22-year-old Sean Monterrosa dead.

The compilation of videos include indoor and outdoor security footage from Walgreens, as well as body cam footage from three different police officers.

Video shows a group of looters break into the Walgreens on the 1000 block of Redwood Street in Vallejo and take several items.

Police responded to the Walgreens around 12:30 a.m. following reports of possible looting.

Two cars fled the scene when officers arrived but Monterrosa was not in one of the cars. Instead, he was on his knees with his hands above his waist, according to Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams.

An officer, who was sitting in an unmarked police cruiser, shot Monterrosa five times through the windshield after mistaking a hammer in his pocket for a gun — killing him.

Vallejo police say none of the cameras showed Monterrosa before he was shot and killed.

In video released by the police department, you can hear an officer trying to calm down another officer following the shooting.

Below is an exchange between the two officers, in part:

“I thought that f—— ax was a gun.”

“I thought he was armed too, dude.”

“This is not what I needed tonight.”

“Calm down. You’ll be alright dude. Take some deep breaths. Take some deep breaths, seriously.”

The incident raised even more controversy after the City of Vallejo announced it was seeking a criminal investigation into its police department for destruction of evidence in the Sean Monterrosa case.

The windshield of the Vallejo police car involved in the shooting death of Monterrosa was destroyed, officials announced on July 15. The vehicle was then placed back into service without prior consultation with the Police Chief or City Attorney’s Office.

The shooting has now gained state and even nationwide attention.

On July 17, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined Vallejo city officials in calling for a FBI investigation into the police killing.

She called the shooting a “horrible act of brutality that continues to shake our Bay Area community.”

Latest News Headlines: