Vallejo police arrest 2 after high-speed chase

(L-R) Vallejo Police Officers arrested Scot Troy Babot Jr., 28, and Cirelle Valencia Adams, 30, both of Vallejo. (Photo courtesy Vallejo Police Department)

VALLEJO (BCN) – Vallejo police arrested two people with several outstanding warrants who allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase Saturday night, police said Monday.

At about 9:20 p.m., officers in the 100 block of Robles Way tried to stop a car they suspected was being driven by a man with outstanding felony warrants.

The driver, 28-year-old Scot Troy Babot Jr. of Vallejo, instead allegedly sped off, was able to avoid a spike strip and at times “dangerously drove the vehicle on the wrong side of the road, leading officers to cancel the pursuit in certain areas,” according to police.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter located the car heading south on Interstate Highway 680 near state Highway 4. After losing a tire, Babot allegedly tried to make a U-turn, ran into the center divide and continued driving the wrong way in traffic, police said.

After the vehicle stopped, Babot and 30-year-old Cirelle Valencia Adams of Vallejo both allegedly got out and tried to carjack two other vehicles, according to police.

Both were arrested on suspicion of multiple offenses, including evading by driving on the wrong side of the road, disregard for public safety, driving without a license and attempted carjacking, police said.

They were also arrested on several outstanding felony warrants. Police did not say what the warrants were for.