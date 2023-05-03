Authorities are looking for this suspect in connection to a burglary overnight on May 2 (Vallejo Police Department).

(KRON) — Officers responded to a report of an overnight burglary at a Vallejo restaurant on Tuesday. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding this suspect, according to a press release from the Vallejo Police Department (VPD).

The burglary happened around 12:23 a.m. at an unnamed restaurant on Sonoma Boulevard. VPD believes the suspect of this burglary is the person pictured above.

When police arrived at the scene, the front door window was shattered, according to VPD. There was also damage done to the inside and outside of the restaurant. Surveillance video helped determine that the man pictured above is responsible for the damage.

This unidentified suspect is the same person who is responsible for multiple related crimes in the area that have resulted in thousands of dollars in damage, the release said.

VPD says anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Officer William Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 or William.Carpenter@cityofvallejo.net.