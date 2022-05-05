VALLEJO (KRON) – Vallejo Police are getting cameras installed in 40 cars in effort to increase transparency in policing.

The new cameras will show activity in front of the police car as well as what is happening in the back seat.

The cameras will also record traffic stops, vehicle pursuits, and transports of people under arrest.

They can read license plates eight times faster than the old systems.

Officers have already been equipped with body worn cameras to record interactions and arrests.

Police say these in-car cameras help protect the community and give people more confidence in the work officers are doing.

The cameras will be installed and used by June of this year.