(BCN) — The second of two town hall meetings to discuss Vallejo police response to alarm calls that was originally scheduled for Thursday has been postponed to Sept. 14, officials said.

The town hall meetings were scheduled to discuss the Vallejo Police Department’s proposal to reduce response to certain unverified alarm calls, citing limited sworn officer staffing.

“We have carefully examined a variety of calls for service and have determined that alarm calls have approximately a 98 percent rate of being unfounded,” the department said in a press release last month.

The department would eliminate calls for service to unverified alarm calls classified as audible alarm, or silent alarm, under the proposal. Vallejo police would continue to respond manually-activated panic alarms and silent robbery alarms.

Police would also respond to alarm calls that require both the police and fire for medical reasons. In addition, officers will respond to video alarms that show a crime in progress or having just occurred.

The department held the first of two town hall meetings in early August. The second was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7, but will now take place on Sept. 14, from 6-8 p.m. at the Vallejo Room at 505 Santa Clara St.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.