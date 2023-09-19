(KRON) – Vallejo police officers apprehended two suspects on suspicion of burglary on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Vallejo Police were alerted to a store burglary call 1100 from the block of Admiral Callaghan Lane on Sept. 10. Upon the officer’s arrival, the store manager said the burglary had just taken place and the suspects had stolen over $4,000 worth of merchandise, police say.

According to Vallejo officers, the store manager provided the burglary’s surveillance footage. The footage connected the suspects to a silver BMW, which is associated with multiple other Vallejo burglaries.

Vallejo officers spotted the same BMW near the intersection of Solano Avenue and Mariposa Street on Sept. 16. According to the officers, inside the vehicle was a male and female, which matched the suspect descriptions.

The officer initiated a traffic stop on the suspects and the driver refused to pull over, police say. Officers utilized the Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT), which helped immobilize the suspect’s vehicle.

The male suspect admitted to the officers he had fentanyl in his possession. The suspects informed police that engaging in criminal activity was driven by their “desperate need to support their fentanyl addiction.”

According to Vallejo police, no one was harmed in the apprehension of the suspects. Both suspects were transported to Solano County’s jail. The BMW was impounded from the scene.