VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The Vallejo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

On Monday morning at approximately 5:19 a.m., officers were notified of a shooting in the 500 blk of Lincoln Road East.

A man suffering from at least one gunshot wound was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

