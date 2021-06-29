Vallejo police face conspiracy claim in shooting death of Willie McCoy

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – There are new developments in the 2019 shooting death of Willie McCoy.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in the case issued a ruling that could prove huge for the McCoy family.

That federal judge gave the green light for the family of Willie McCoy to move forward with a federal lawsuit against the Vallejo Police Department on claims the department conspired to kill him.

The hearing was held Tuesday in Sacramento.

In his decision, U.S. District Court Judge John Mendez said there was enough evidence to support the agreement of an element of conspiracy.

Mendez went on to say that none of the officers who fired their weapons that day identified themselves prior to opening fire, or even warned McCoy that they would shoot.

In February of 2019, McCoy was sitting in his car at a Vallejo drive-thru, when six officers fired 55-shots into his car, in less than four seconds.

More than 30 of the shots hit McCoy.

Six officers are named in the lawsuit, including former Officer Ryan McMahon who was fired by the department for violating department policies.

In a statement, McCoy family attorney Melissa Nold said they were ‘happy with the ruling.’ Adding that ‘conspiracy is tough to prove in a civil rights case, but says this case was exceptional and that the officers’ premeditated agreement to violate Willie’s wrights was displayed for all of us to see.’

The city of Vallejo tried to get the claim dismissed, but was denied during the hearing.

KRON4 has reached out to the city of Vallejo for comment on the decision. So far, we have yet to hear back.