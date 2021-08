VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo police said a man was shot and killed in the early morning hours on Friday.

They responded to the 3600 block of Sonoma Blvd just after 1 a.m., where a 56-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said they tried to save him, but he died on the scene. His identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspect information was available.