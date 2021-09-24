Vallejo police give update to Thursday shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Vallejo police have released more details to a shooting the occurred late last night.

Officers responded to a report of an auto and pedestrian collision at around 10:42 p.m. on Thursday near Mini Drive and Corcoran Avenue.

Upon arriving, police located one male subject suffering from a gunshot wound at the 400 block of Corcoran Avenue.

The victim, a 33-year-old from Vallejo, was declared deceased at the scene.

Initial reports of a vehicle collision were unfounded.

The motive and circumstances involving the incident are under investigation.

This is Vallejo’s 13th homicide of 2021.