Vallejo police invest in body camera audio analysis tool

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Accountability and transparency – Those are the reasons the Vallejo Police Department is investing in new body camera technology.

Soon the department will roll out audio analysis software that will transcribe body-cam audio in real-time.

“It’s going to help us to build trust and legitimacy,” Chief Shawny Williams said.

Later this month, the Vallejo Police Department will deploy body camera audio analysis software developed by Truleo.

It will transcribe the audio from recorded footage in real-time once officers dock their body cams back at the police station.

“It allows us to get an inside look as a leader on how our officers are performing,” Chief Williams said.

Chief Shawny Williams says this software will make it easier for department leaders to review body cam footage, a process that typically takes hours, and often only happens after major incidents.



“It also allows us to do a keyword search on, for example, we’re going to measure it, creates a matrix, like measuring respectfulness, or measuring courtesy and so it allows us to look at that. How respectful is the officer being?” Chief Williams said.

Chief Williams says this new tool can also identify de-escalation, a point of contention for some in the community.

Just last month, based in part on body camera video, an independent administrative investigative review into the deadly Vallejo police shooting of 22-year-old Sean Monterrosa found the officers involved failed to de-escalate the situation.

“It’s a game-changer. It’s gonna help me to fulfill a promise that I made as a chief two years ago: to be accountable, to be more transparent, and to be more inclusive,” Chief Williams said.

In the Bay Area, this software is currently being used by the Alameda Police Department.