VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to a shooting in the area of Maher Court and Admiral Callaghan Lane around 12:19 a.m. Saturday morning, officials say.

The victim at the time of the report, was transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital to conduct an investigation.

Police also located another scene associated with the incident in the 100 block of Maher Court.

A 21-year-old male resident from Oakland was pronounced dead later by medical personnel. The identity of the victim will not be released at this time.

The Vallejo Police Department Detective Division responded to take over the investigation. Motives and circumstances involving the shooting are under investigation. No further information was released.

Officials ask anyone with information to call Detective Wes Pittman at 707-648-4524 or Detective Corporal Ken Jackson at 707-648-4280.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.