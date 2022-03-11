VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Vallejo are investigating a homicide after a woman with a stab wound was found dead.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, police responded to Monterey and Tennessee Streets following reports of a dead person.

Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from at least one stab wound.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities say.

Officials believe the woman was an unsheltered member of the community.

Investigators are working to determine the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident.

The woman’s identity is unknown at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Josh Caitham at 707-648-4342 or Detective Yanette Hernandez at 707-917-4123.

This is Vallejo’s 6th homicide of the year.