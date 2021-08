VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo police say a man died from a gunshot wound late Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Solano Avenue, where officers from the Vallejo Police Department said they found a man suffering from his injuries. It happened around 11:40 p.m.

He was declared deceased at the scene, police said. He was only identified as a 46-year-old man.

The shooting is still under investigation.

This story will be updated.