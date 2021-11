VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found in a home.

Police said they received the report on Wednesday of a 28-year-old woman who was not breathing.

Police and the fire department responded to the 600 block of Alabama St just before 3 p.m. and declared her dead at the scene.

Her identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vallejo detectives at 707648-4524.