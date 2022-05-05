VALLEJO (KRON) – Vallejo Police say a man was shot inside a car, and when officers arrived they tried to save him, but he died on scene.

It happened on the 3400 block of Hazelwood Street, a few streets down from Annie Pennycook Elementary School.

Video shows crime scene tape blocking off Hazelwood Street. The shooting happened just before 11:30p.m. Wednesday.

A man sitting in a car was shot at least one time and died on scene. Yellow evidence markers are scattered on the street along the car where he was shot.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the motive and circumstances of the shooting.

Police did not mention anything about the shooter.

Our photographer tells us the scene was quite emotional with several distraught family members.

The name of the victim has not been released. This is the 10th homicide in Vallejo this year.

Vallejo police have not responded to a KRON4 request for comment asking the identity of the shooter.

