VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Vallejo police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead late Sunday, according to a press release.

Police responded to the 100 block of Yolano Drive at 9:23 p.m. Sunday, finding a 46-year-old man with a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of his relatives, the press release states.

“The Vallejo Police Department’s homicide detectives responded to the scene and are taking over the investigation,” the press release states. “The motive and circumstances involving this stabbing are under investigation at this time. … Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Yanette Hernandez (707) 917-4123 or Det. Bradley Phillips (707) 648-4514.”

This is the 17th reported homicide in Vallejo this year.