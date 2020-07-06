Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Vallejo police investigating possible kidnapping

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — The Vallejo Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping, according to authorities.

It happened around 5:38 p.m. Sunday in the area of Rotary Way and Cadloni Lane.

The suspect fled the scene with a victim in a silver Infiniti sedan with the license plate number 8DMN284. Police say the suspect assaulted the victim and forcibly pushed her back in the car.

If you see this car, immediately call 911.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News