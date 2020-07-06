VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — The Vallejo Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping, according to authorities.
It happened around 5:38 p.m. Sunday in the area of Rotary Way and Cadloni Lane.
The suspect fled the scene with a victim in a silver Infiniti sedan with the license plate number 8DMN284. Police say the suspect assaulted the victim and forcibly pushed her back in the car.
If you see this car, immediately call 911.
Latest News Headlines:
- Vallejo police investigating possible kidnapping
- Broadway veteran Nick Cordero dies from virus complications
- Statue of missionary toppled in Sacramento protest
- 6-year-old boy fatally shot in San Francisco neighborhood
- Evacuations underway after fire grows to 1,000 acres near Gilroy