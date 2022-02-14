Vallejo police investigating homicide

VALLEJO (KRON) – Vallejo police are investigating a homicide early Saturday.

Around 5:21 a.m., the Vallejo Police Department received a report that someone had been shot in an alley near Georgia Street and Sonoma Boulevard.

When they arrived, officers found an adult male who’d been shot at least once. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The motive and circumstances of the shooting are under investigation by the Vallejo Police Department’s detective division.

The victim’s identity will remain withheld until the Solano County Coroner’s Office has completed a next of kin notification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wes Pittman at 707-648-5296 or Detective Josh Caitham at 707-648-4342.