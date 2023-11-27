(KRON) — Vallejo police are urging members of the public to help investigators identify four men who stuffed large trash bags full of Levi’s jeans and fled from a store.

Security cameras inside the store on Admiral Callaghan Lane recorded the four men’s faces, including one man who is smiling as he flees with stolen jeans, police said.

“The thieves managed to clear the entire wall display of Levi’s jeans, resulting in approximately $12,000 worth of stolen merchandise,” the Vallejo Police Department wrote. “One of the thieves was seen smiling while the group quickly fled the property.”

(Image courtesy Vallejo Police Department)

Police said the “alarming” shoplifting incident happened at 8 p.m. Saturday. The brazen group used the store’s emergency exit door to evade capture, VPD said.

As of Monday evening, the identities of the alleged jeans thieves remained a mystery.

(Image courtesy Vallejo Police Department)

(Image courtesy Vallejo Police Department)

(Image courtesy Vallejo Police Department)

The Vallejo Police Department wrote, “Your cooperation in this matter is crucial. Any leads you provide will significantly contribute to our ongoing efforts to maintain our community’s and businesses’ safety and security.”

If you have any information regarding the suspects’ identities, contact Officer Stephanie Diaz at (707) 564-7106 or via email at Stephanie.Diaz@cityofvallejo.net.