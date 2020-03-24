Vallejo police officer tests positive for coronavirus

VALLEJO (KRON) – A Vallejo police officer has tested positive for coronavirus, officials announced in a statement Monday.

The infected police officer had traveled internationally earlier this month and after returning from his trip, was told to self-quarantine.

According to officials, the infected police office has not been to the Vallejo Police Department since returning from travel and has not had any contact with other officers, employees, or citizens in Vallejo since his trip.

The man is self-quarantining at his home in Solano Couty, where officials said he has been experiencing mild symptoms for the last 8 days.

He tested positive for coronavirus 6 days and ago and just now received results, according to officials.

The man will continue to self-quarantine until he is cleared to return by his doctor.

On Monday, Marin’s public health officer announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

