(KRON) — Vallejo police say they are proposing to not respond to certain house alarm calls due to the department’s limited staffing.

In addition, they say about 98 percent of house calls end up not being a real emergency. Police will continue to respond to manually-activated panic alarms and silent robbery alarms along with video alarms that show a crime occurring in real time, officials said.

The department is also looking at response tactics to verified alarms which are when an eyewitness or an alarm company can verify the burglary. The idea will be brought up in a town hall meeting on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Vallejo Room located on Santa Clara Street.