(KRON) — An officer with the Vallejo Police Department shot a suspect in an armed robbery on Monday, the Vallejo Police Department said. The person who was shot has injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, per VPD.

VPD responded to the 3400 block of Sonoma Boulevard at 11:43 a.m. for the report of an armed robbery. Police said officers were immediately able to locate a car that matched the description given by victims of a suspect vehicle.

The car led officers on a short chase, police said, before it crashed into an uninvolved car near the intersection of Tennessee Street and Sonoma Boulevard.

After a short chase on foot, an officer shot the suspect, police said. The suspect was shot at least once, but police believe they will survive.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, per VPD. The Solano County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.