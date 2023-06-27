(BCN) — A Vallejo police officer shot and injured a burglary suspect who allegedly struck the officer with a vehicle while trying to flee early Tuesday morning, police said.

Vallejo police initially responded around 4 a.m. to a report of a burglary in progress in the 1400 block of Springs Road.

The suspect allegedly struck a responding officer with a vehicle, prompting the officer to fire his duty weapon, striking and injuring the suspect, according to Vallejo police.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries and is expected to survive.

Police did not provide the name of the officer involved in the shooting and did not give the extent of his injuries from being struck by the fleeing vehicle.

