(KRON) — A Vallejo Police Department officer shot a man who allegedly rammed the officer with a stolen car, VPD said Monday.

The incident happened after police responded to the 1400 block of Springs Road for a burglary in progress at about 4 a.m. on June 27. Police said the suspect, Jamazea Kittell, struck VPD’s officer Kim while fleeing the scene.

“Ofc. Kim discharged his duty weapon striking Jamazea Kittell. Ofc. Kim and Jamazea Kittell were both transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

Kittell was booked into jail for commercial burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and attempted murder of a police officer.

The Solano County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.